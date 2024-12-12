The Tony Award-winning musical "KIMBERLY AKIMBO" is making its Salt Lake City premiere

"KIMBERLY AKIMBO" is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical is on stage through December 15, 2024 at Eccles Theater.

Allison Croghan talked with one of the stars, Emily Koch, who plays "Aunt Debra" in the production.

"KIMBERLY AKIMBO" opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews in 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2021.

Upon closing on Broadway, "KIMBERLY AKIMBO" played 32 previews and 612 performances and is now making its Salt Lake City debut!

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey.

In this "howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show" (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges.

Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Ticket prices start at $59, plus applicable tax and fees.

Ticket information is available at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com and you can learn more on Instagram @akimbomusical.

