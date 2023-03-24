The Toy Scout will pay a fair price for your old toys

Joel Magee is The Toy Scout. He looks for collectibles and will pay a fair market price for old toys and dolls.

In fact, he'll make on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the the 1980's and earlier.

He restores, repairs and refurbishes them so they look like new.

Joel says he's paid for everything from Pez dispensers to Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia to superhero figurines, baseball cards, as well as Barbie dolls.

In fact Joel told us he bought a big collection of Transformer toys right here in Utah this week!

He'll be at the Fairfield Inn in Midvale Friday, March 24, 2023 from until 5pm and on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:30am to 4pm.

Admission and parking is free.

You can learn more at toyscout.com