The Travel Mom is surfing and sipping her way through California

Spring is here and that means a lot of people are ready to get out and explore.

Our friends Emily Kaufman and Tommy Didario are back to share how they are surfing and sipping their way through California.

They joined us from the sandy beaches of "Surf City USA", aka Huntington Beach, California where there is more fun in the sun than anywhere.

There are 10 miles of coastline and 100 years of surfing culture there. You'll have a blast from beach volleyball to biking on the boardwalk to stand-up paddle boarding in the ocean.

You can learn more by visiting: surfcityusa.com.

Emily and Tommy will be heading north to Sonoma County, California next.

They say this is a great spot for recharging your batteries and working wellness into your vacation. Sonoma is a perfect place to connect with nature through outdoor activities like strolling through the Redwoods or walking along the beach. Sonoma County is known for its world-class spas as well as wine tasting.

You can learn more by visiting: sonomacounty.com

