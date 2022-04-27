The Travel Mom says she's fallen in love with RV vacations

The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman, loves to travel. She says one of her favorite ways now is to rent an RV from RVShare.

RVShare connects RV owners with people who want to rent an RV. They have about 100,000 to choose from and they will help you create your perfect vacation.

Here in Utah and RV adventure is as close as the mountains or one of our National Parks. Or you can hit the road and go anywhere in the United States.

The RV owner will teach you everything about their RV, or if you prefer, they'll deliver it right to your campsite.

Emily also told us about a fun way families can get a taste of a vacation in an RV. It's called CAMP at the Century City Mall. If you're going to be in the Los Angeles area in the next few months, it's an immersive experience that really gives you the feel of RVing.

