"The Travel Mom" takes us aboard the brand new Sun Princess cruise ship

Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, is always sharing great vacation ideas with us.

She joined us from on board the brand new Sun Princess cruise ship at port in Puerto Rico. The ship sales from Ft. Lauderdale throughout the Caribbean.

Emily says the Sun Princess has so many great features, including "the dome", a glass structure that is climate controlled with an indoor and outdoor pool.

In fact, the entire ship brings the guest closer to the water, in the state rooms, the dining room and the infinity pool she says it really makes you feel immersed in the ocean experience.

As you probably know, cruising and eating go hand-in-hand, and the Sun Princess has a lot for foodies.

They have so many options from upscale specialty restaurants to the favorites like pizza and salad bars. They've even teamed up with chefs and artists to create dining experiences.

Emily was also impressed with the Medallion Class, which simplifies everything on board the ship.

You can wear the Medallion on your collar or as a bracelet, and use it to open the door to your state room - no more swiping that key card.

You can also use it to charge items to your room, and you show it when you get on and off the ship.

It also helps you track the other people you're sailing with.

Emily says there are a wide range of options when it comes to the rooms as well. There's one to fit every type of traveler and every budget.

Some of the rooms on the Sun Princess even have their own cabanas by the pool!

And, stay tuned because Princess will have another ship sailing in 2026 — to Alaska.

You can find more information at princess.com, and follow Emily on Facebook and Instagram @thetravelmom.