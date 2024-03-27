The Triple Pepp is back at Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's has brought back the Triple Pepp. That means three types of pepperoni on one pizza for just $12.99

But, hurry, this fan favorite is back for a limited time only until April 7, 2024.

Kyle McPhee from Papa Murphy's said the pizza comes loaded with giant pepperoni, classic pepperoni and mini cup pepperoni.

It's a perfect dinner for the entire family, and is made fresh daily and baked hot in your oven.

Papa Murphy's is a perfect solution for the busy family during the week where mom/dad can pick up some pizzas while running kids around and doing errands.

Then cook it up for dinner when everything is fresh and hot- just like a homemade meal

Order online at papamurphys.com and save time

