The twin sister stars of "Unsellable Houses" are coming to Utah

Twin Sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another on HGTV's Unsellable Houses.

Their show helped them quickly become go-to experts for homeowners, designers and DIYers around the country.

Leslie and Lyndsay are the special guests at the Deseret News Home Show which runs Friday, October 7, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022.

They will share their experience in DIY and home renovation on the Design Stage presented by van Sickle Design & Drafting at 6pm on Friday and at 1pm on Saturday.

Throughout the Deseret News Home Show you can learn for all kinds of experts, 275 of them in fact. Get inspiration for your own home and the professional assistance you may need with your next home project.

The Deseret News Home Show

Dates:

Friday, October 7, 2022 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, October 8, 2022 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, October 9, 2022 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (at the door) $12.00

Adults (online only) $10.00

Seniors $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 7, 2022. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.