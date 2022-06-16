Watch
The Place

Actions

The ultimate knife set just in time for Father's Day

A sharp knife is the number one thing that will help you be a better cook.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 16:09:32-04

A sharp knife is a safe knife and whether you're in the market to buy a new set, an individual knife, or have your current knives sharpened, New West KnifeWorks has it all.

New West KnifeWorks makes world-class knives in Jackson Hole and has a store in Park City. Not only do they rival Japanese and German made knives, but they are also culinary works of art.

Sam Chulick showed us everything from their pocket knives to chef knives, even a tomahawk which you can find in the MTN Man Toy Shop.

New this year they can now engrave your knives right in their store on Main Street Park City to make your gift extra special!

For more information visit newwestknifeworks.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere