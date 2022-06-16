The ultimate knife set just in time for Father's Day

A sharp knife is a safe knife and whether you're in the market to buy a new set, an individual knife, or have your current knives sharpened, New West KnifeWorks has it all.

New West KnifeWorks makes world-class knives in Jackson Hole and has a store in Park City. Not only do they rival Japanese and German made knives, but they are also culinary works of art.

Sam Chulick showed us everything from their pocket knives to chef knives, even a tomahawk which you can find in the MTN Man Toy Shop.

New this year they can now engrave your knives right in their store on Main Street Park City to make your gift extra special!

For more information visit newwestknifeworks.com.