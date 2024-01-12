THE UTAH AUTO EXPO. — The Utah Auto Expo is the place to check out the latest 2024-model vehicles without feeling pressured to buy.

The show is Friday, January 12, 2024 through Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

The show features hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles, hybrids, pre-production models, and more.

You'll also be able to take test drives and talk with product specialists.

There's also children's activities to keep the little ones interested, including at the iHeartRadio Kid Zone, an interactive play area with LEGOs and a scavenger hunt.

You can find more information at AutoExpoUtah.com.