The Utah Days of '47 Rodeo is in Full Swing

Pioneer Day is on Monday, July 24, 2023, but the celebrations have already begun, including the Days of '47 Rodeo.

The Rodeo is at the Utah State Fairpark July 19-22 & 24, 2023.

This year is only the eighth time in history of rodeo where riders will have an opportunity to compete for Gold, Silver, or Bronze Medals.

Each night there are events leading up to and after the rodeo:

• 4:30 pm Gates open to Fairpark – Mechanical bull, petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, vendors, exhibits – No admission ticket required

• 6:00 p.m. - Gates to Days of '47 Arena open

• 6:00pm – 6:45pm – Live music in Fun Zone

• 7:30pm Opening Ceremonies – Rodeo Performance

• 10:00 pm Special Drone and Fireworks Show

• After rodeo – 10:45pm Live music in Fun Zone

To get your tickets and for more information please visit: utahdaysof47rodeo.com.