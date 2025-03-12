The Utah Donut Championship is back and matchups are set!

Benjamin Lee, The Donut Critic, has been doing a take on March Madness for seven years -- pitting Utah donut shops against one another in The Utah Donut Championship.

It all starts with the public voting on their favorite of the 32 donut shops, the week of March 10, 2025.

Monday: Rounds of 32

Tuesday: Sweet 16

Wednesday: Tasty 8

Thursday: Final 4

Friday: Final 2 voting

Saturday: Winner announced

In the last seven years, there have been five different champions in the last brackets.

Here are the previous winners:

2019 - @donutanddeli

2020 - @mountaindonuts

2021 - @chubbybakerusa

2022 - @banburycrossdonuts

2023 - @banburycrossdonuts

2024 - @lehi_bakery (reigns through this voting)

You can place your vote at @thedonutcritic.

