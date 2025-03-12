The Utah Donut Championship is back and matchups are set!

Benjamin Lee, The Donut Critic, has been doing a take on March Madness for seven years -- pitting Utah donut shops against one another in The Utah Donut Championship.
It all starts with the public voting on their favorite of the 32 donut shops, the week of March 10, 2025.
Monday: Rounds of 32
Tuesday: Sweet 16
Wednesday: Tasty 8
Thursday: Final 4
Friday: Final 2 voting
Saturday: Winner announced
In the last seven years, there have been five different champions in the last brackets.
Here are the previous winners:
2019 - @donutanddeli
2020 - @mountaindonuts
2021 - @chubbybakerusa
2022 - @banburycrossdonuts
2023 - @banburycrossdonuts
2024 - @lehi_bakery (reigns through this voting)
You can place your vote at @thedonutcritic.