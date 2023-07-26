The Utah Pacific Fashion Show is a first-of-its kind in the USA!

The Utah Pacific Fashion Show is a first-of-its kind in the United States, bringing Pacific Island designers all together.

Three of those designers joined Morgan Saxton on The PLACE to show off their creations.

Joleen Ta'ase, the Designer of Lalelei Designs, says she is a proud Samoan American business owner and mother of six who followed in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother to become a seamstress. She says every pattern is carefully crafted and expresses significance in a unique way.

Reagan Pilimai, the Designer of Ku'ulei Shop, says she features repurposed, vintage and secondhand clothing and accessories with an emphasis on inclusivity, inclusivity, accessibility and sustainability. She says she loves to use texture from traditional Polynesian clothing.

Fololina Eiko ‘Ahokava, Designer of Eiko San Clothing, says she was born and raised on the island of Vavu, Tonga. She is a self-taught fashion designer who uses vibrant colors and Tongan motifs with a little twist from her Japanese roots. The Utah Pacific Fashion Show will be Eiko's first time participating in any show overseas.

You can see more of the fashions at the show on July 29, 2023 at the Grand Building at the Utah State Fairgrounds.

Get your tickets and learn more at Utahpacificfashion.com.