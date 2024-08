The Utah Pig Bus crew is iconic and U of U football season wouldn't be the same without it!

They joined Jenny Hardman to get everyone pumped for the first University of Utah football game on Thursday, August 29th against Southern Utah.

As one of the oldest tailgate crews at the University of Utah you can't miss it if you're planning to tailgate prior to games.

For more information go to utahpigbus.com and follow them on Instagram.