You are invited to "Come Out and Drag Main" in the Utah Pride Road Rally.

This family-friendly and Covid safe event is happening on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Salt Lake City.

When the pandemic forced Salt Lake City to make their typical Pride Parade a drive-by event, it was so popular, they've decided to do it again for National Coming Out Day.

Register your car now at utahpridecenter.org and see the parade route map and find more information there as well.