The Utah RV Show is a one-stop shop for every kind of outdoor recreational vehicle

The Utah RV Show is a one-stop marketplace for every kind of outdoor recreational vehicle.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 18, 2022
If you can't wait for spring and summer to head out to Utah's great outdoors, you can head to the Utah RV Show through February 20.

It's at the Mountain America Expo center which means there's more than 300,000 square feet dedicated to all types, makes, models and even dealers of RVs.

You can also see the latest trucks, ATVs, RV Accessories, resorts, lodges, hunting and fishing guides and more.

Show Hours
Friday: Noon – 10 pm
Saturday: 11 am – 10 pm
Sunday: 11 am – 6 pm

Mountain America Expo Center
9575 S State St.
Sandy, UT 84070

Get your tickets and more information at utahrvshow.com.

