The Utah Symphony is joining forces with visual artists for a Cirque Cinema performance

The Utah Symphony Utah Opera joins forces with the skilled aerial artists, contortionists, and ballet dancers of L.A.’s Troupe Vertigo this fall.

It's a visual performance like no other.

Cirque Cinema is set to familiar film music from Mission Impossible, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pink Panther, West Side Story, and more!

Lobby activities include a themed photo op and classic carnival games like “Spin the Wheel,” “Plinko,” and bottle toss.

This performance only happens twice, September 20 and 21.

Later in the month, celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a program featuring the spirited sounds of Latin America and Spain.

Don't miss out on the highly anticipated return of vivacious conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and Costa Rican trumpet soloist José Sibaja!

Enjoy food, artisan crafts, and dancers on the plaza beforehand. (Saturday performance only 10 AM to 6 PM)

To view the schedule or purchase tickets, visit Utahsymphony.org.

