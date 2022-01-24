The Utah Travel Expo is the place to get travel ideas and deals

From cruises to hotels and the airlines to get you there, there will be more than 100 travel vendors at the Utah Travel Expo.

This is the place to get travel ideas and deals.

Morris Columbus travel advisors will be on hand to help you plan your perfect vacation and get you up to date on the hottest travel trends for 2022 and beyond.

There will also be more than $10,000 worth of prizes and trip giveaways at the Expo.

The Utah Travel Expo is going on Friday, January 28 from 2pm to 8pm and Saturday, January 29 from 10am to 5pm at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Discount admission tickets are available at utahtravelexpo.com.

