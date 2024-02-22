The Utah Warriors are gearing up for their seventh season. One of the rugby players joined us in The PLACE kitchen with one of his favorite recipes from his home country of New Zealand. Click here for a similar recipe.

The Warriors will play a preseason game at home this Saturday, February 24, 2024, against the San Diego Legion.

Tickets are on sale now at warriorsrugby.com starting at just $20.

The regular season opens on March 2, 2024 with an away game against the Houston Sabercats.

The Warriors will have their home opener on March 9, 2024 against the Chicago Hounds.

Before every home game they have a kids' clinic open to all kids ages 6-14. No experience in rugby is necessary. Kids will learn the basics.

Registration for a clinic includes 2 tickets to that night's match along with clinic attendance and a t-shirt. Click here to register.

Season tickets are on sale now and start at just $120 for a seat at all the Warriors home games in 2024.

You can learn more at warriorsrugby.com.

