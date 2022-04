On this week in history, the very first Earth Day was celebrated in the United States.

It was April 22, 1970, 52 years ago this year.

Earth Day was supported by republicans and democrats, rich and poor, people living in cities and on farms and business and labor leaders.

Earth Day now includes a wide range of events in 193 countries.

