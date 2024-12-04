The Viking Yurt begins their signature sleigh rides and 6-course dinners this December

When you experience an evening in a Viking Yurt, the memories will last forever!

The yurt is located mid-mountain at Park City Mountain Resort, nestled in the stunning Wasatch Mountains throughout the winter season.

Guests begin the experience on a 25-minute snow-cat-pulled sleigh ride from Park City Mountain's Legacy Lodge.

Once guests arrive at the cozy Viking Yurt, they will be greeted with a warm fire, rustic atmosphere and a mug of hog Glogg.

Then, they will be served a delicious 6-course gourmet dinner and the evening finishes with a mouthwatering dessert before the sleigh ride back down the mountain.

The Viking Yurt will operate Friday, December 13, 2024 through Saturday, April 5, 2025 and you can make your reservation at vikingyurt.com.

