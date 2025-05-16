The Village Vintage Interiors is part of "National Vintage Store Day"

Saturday, May 17, 2025 is National Vintage Store Day.

More than 700 vintage shops across the country and Canada are participating, including at least 12 in Salt Lake City!

Morgan Saxton visited one of them, The Village Vintage Interiors in Sugar House.

This vintage store features "a forever changing inventory of new, vintage, and antique home goods, and so much more! The Village is a mix of the best local artists, designers, creators and vintage enthusiasts around!"

Find more information @thevillagevintageslc.

