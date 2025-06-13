The Vineyard Mom has dinner and dessert planned for Father's Day

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, has your Father's Day menu planned!

She joined us from her Northern California home with the recipes.

Bone-in Pork Chop

4 bone-in pork loin chops (1-1 ½ inch thick)

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Sauce

¾ cup apricot preserves

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

¼ cup water

Pinch of salt and pepper

Place pork chops on the counter on a plate to allow the meat to get to room temperature. Use ½ tablespoon of salt and a ¼ tablespoon of pepper to season both sides of each pork chop.

Set grill or grill pan on medium high heat and oil the surface to prevent the meat from sticking.

Add the pork chops to the grill and allow to cook without moving for 4-5 minutes.

Close the cover of the grill to allow for even cooking.

With tongs, rotate the pork chop a quarter turn and cook without moving for another 4-5 minutes.

Close the grill cover again.

Turn over pork chops and repeat the process.

Pork chop should have an internal temperature of 140.

Remove from the grill and immediately cover with foil and allow the meat to rest and finish cooking.

Medium rare pork chop will have an internal temperature of 145-150.

In a medium sauce pan, add apricot preserves, dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, water, salt and pepper.

Turn heat to medium and whisk to combine.

Stir for 2-3 minutes.

Turn heat off and drizzle sauce over the pork chop or serve on the side for dipping.

Hassleback Potatoes

5 tablespoons of butter, melted and divided

4 medium sized Yukon Gold or russet potatoes

2 tablespoons of your favorite spice rub mixture

2 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Grease a 12 inch oven safe cast iron skillet.

Cut each potato crosswise into ⅛ inch size slices without cutting all the way to the bottom, leaving ¼ inch of the potato intact so it stays together.

Leslie's Pro Tip: Use chopsticks going horizontal with the potato on both sides. This stops the knife from going all the way to the bottom of the potato

Arrange potatoes in a pan and brush each potato with 2 tablespoons of melted butter. Sprinkle them with the spice rub.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove the foil and brush with another 2 ½ tablespoons of melted butter and bake for another 15-20 minutes.

Edges should be crispy and soft in the middle.

Garnish with parsley and chives.

Serve hot.

Leslie suggests serving with dad's favorite cocktail, beer, a glass of Chardonnay or Tempranillo.

No Bake Lemon Cheesecake with Mango Sauce

16 oz. cream cheese, softened

14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk

Zest of 1 lemon

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

1 store bought 9 inch graham cracker crust

Mango Sauce

2 ½ teaspoons gelatin

¼ cup water

½ cup mango puree *

1 ½ teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar

In a bowl, combine water and gelatin powder.

Set aside for 5 minutes to bloom.

Microwave the gelatin for 15-20 seconds or until melted.

Allow to slightly cool.

Add mango puree, lemon juice and sugar.

Mix together until combined.

Set aside.

Add softened cream cheese, condensed milk lemon juice and zest to a mixing bowl.

Using a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat on high until smooth. This will take 3-4 minutes.

Pour batter into the crust.

Top with mango sauce and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Serve cold with whipped cream or fresh fruit.

* Mango Puree- 2 mangoes peeled and diced.

Place in a food processor with 1-2 tablespoons of water and process until smooth.

Add more water if too thick.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

