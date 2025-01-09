The Vineyard Mom makes it easy to eat healthy in 2025 with these recipes

Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, is making it easy to eat healthy with this sheet pan meal.

She joined us from her home in wine country with the recipe for Greek Tilapia with Roasted Veggies.

Ingredients

4 tilapia filets (defrosted)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bell pepper, cut into 1 inch slices

1 cup broccoli, stems trimmed and cut into small pieces

½ red onion, sliced thinly

10 small red potatoes, quartered

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Topping: Crumbled feta cheese

Greek Dressing:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp each salt and pepper

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ tbsp red wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

Line a baking sheet with foil. Add chopped tomatoes, sliced peppers, broccoli, sliced red onion and quartered red potatoes to the pan. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper over the veggies. Toss together making sure everything is coated and in a single layer on the pan. Roast for 18-20 or until potatoes are tender.

While the veggies are roasting, mix all the ingredients for the Greek dressing in a small bowl or mason jar. Mix or shake well to combine.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and add the tilapia filets on top of the veggies. Drizzle the tops of the tilapia filets with dressing, reserving 2 tbsp for extra dressing if needed.

Put the baking sheet back in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until the fish flakes and is fork tender.

Serve each piece of tilapia along with roasted veggies and a sprinkling of feta cheese on top.

For this recipe, Leslie suggests pairing it with a Chardonnay.

Leslie also shared her recipe for Pasta with Sun-dried and Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce and Spinach.

Ingredients

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ yellow onion, chopped

5 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp dried oregano

2 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 14.5 ounce cans of fire roasted tomatoes

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 box of Chickpea or whole wheat fusilli or any short pasta

2 cups baby spinach

Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese

Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a large pot over medium high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the onions. Cook for 3-5 minutes or until onions have softened.

Add garlic, basil, oregano, turmeric, salt and pepper. Cook together for 2 minutes. Add the fire roasted tomatoes with their juice and sun-dried tomatoes to the pot. Simmer for 10 minutes. Sauce will slightly reduce.

While the sauce is simmering, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water according to package directions. Drain.

Add drained pasta and spinach to the simmering pot with the sauce. Mix to combine. Once the spinach has wilted, serve hot with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.

For this recipe, Leslie recommends pairing it with a Pinot Noir.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.

