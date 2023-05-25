The Vineyard Mom shares a Memorial Day BBQ main dish recipe, side and wine too!

The Vineyard Mom joined us from her backyard in California's wine country with recipes perfect for Memorial Day cookouts.

Salisbury Steak Burger

2 lbs. Ground beef

1/2 tsp ground beef bouillon or half of a bouillon cube crumbled

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp each salt and pepper

6 tbsp. Butter

2 large yellow onions sliced thinly

Special Sauce

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp yellow mustard

2 tbsp finely chopped gherkins

2 tsp white sugar

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Combine ground beef, beef bouillon, ketchup, Dijon mustard, worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper.

Use your hands to combine all the ingredients.

Divide meat into 6 separate patties.

Place burgers on a plate.

Combine all the sauce ingredients into a bowl or squeeze bottle.

Refrigerate for 20 minutes before using.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium high heat.

Add sliced onions and the remaining 1/2 tsp of salt and pepper to the skillet. Cook onions for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown.

Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium high. Cook burgers approximately 4-5 minutes per side for medium rare (internal temperature of 130-135 degrees) or 5-7 minutes for medium.

Warm burger buns on the grill for 2-3 minutes if desired.

Top both sides of the bun with the special sauce. Add burger to the bun and top with the onions.

Root Beer Baked Beans

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 yellow onion finely diced

3 cloves of garlic finely minced

3 15 oz cans of pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 15 oz cans of kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 12 oz. bottles of Root Beer

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

3 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a large dutch oven, heat extra virgin olive oil on medium high heat. Add onions and saute for 5-6 minutes until browned. Add garlic and saute another minute.

Stir in the drained and rinsed beans.

Stir into the beans all the remaining ingredients.

Bring beans to a boil.

Transfer the pot from the stove into the oven. Do not cover the pot! Bake for 45 minutes until the bean mixture has thickened.

Serve.

White Wine Mojito

1 bottle of dry white wine. Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio

8 oz. of sparkling lemonade

1 lime juiced

1 lime sliced

6-7 mint sprigs cut into pieces

Combine all the ingredients into a pitcher. Serve over ice in large glasses

Recipe courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.

