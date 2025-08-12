The Vineyard Mom shares recipes that use late-summer, fresh ingredients

Apricot and Blueberry Muffins

1 ¾ cups white or whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup maple syrup

2 room temperature eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ cup blueberries

½ cup apricots, diced

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Either spray a 12 cup muffin tin with non-stick spray or use muffin liners. In a large mixing bowl, mix together 1 ¾ cup flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix together with a whisk. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the extra virgin olive oil and maple syrup and beat together. Add the eggs and beat well to combine. Add vanilla and yogurt, Mix well. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix with a large spoon just until it's combined. In a small bowl, toss blueberries and apricots with remaining 1 teaspoon of flour. Gently fold the fruit into the batter. This will be a very thick batter. Divide mixture evenly into the 12 muffin cups. Bake muffins for 16-19 minutes or until the tops are golden and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow muffins to cool before removing from the pan. If you have extra muffins, store them covered at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for 5 days.

Summer Veggie Frittata

2 tablespoons butter

½ yellow onion, diced

½ zucchini, diced

½ yellow squash, diced

1 cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 eggs

¾ cup half and half

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped chives for garnish

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Melt the butter in an oven safe skillet on medium high heat. Add the onions and saute for 2-3 minutes. Add zucchini, squash and cherry tomatoes along with the salt and pepper. Saute until the veggies are soft and most of the liquid has evaporated from the skillet. This will take 5-7 minutes. In a medium size bowl, beat the eggs and cream together. Add the egg mixture to the skillet with the veggies. Stir to distribute the veggies throughout the egg mixture. Add the mozzarella to the top of the mixture and place in the oven for 8-10 minutes until the eggs are cooked and the top has started to brown.

Leslie says to enjoy a sparkling wine or Prosecco with this meal.

Sweet Dill Pickles

7 cups sliced cucumbers

1 white onion, thinly sliced

2 cups sugar

1 cup white vinegar

1 Tablespoon celery seed

2 Tablespoons salt

cup warm water

Slice cucumbers into 1/8 inch slices on a mandolin or with a sharp knife. Thinly slice the onion. Place cucumber and onion slices in a large bowl. Mix sugar, water, vinegar, salt and celery seed into a small bowl. Pour mixture over cucumbers and onions. Let stand 4-5 hours at room temperature. Refrigerate for 24 hours and put into jars. They keep up t to 3 months in the refrigerator.

Pickle Dip

8 oz. cream cheese

8 oz. sour cream

1 cup of chopped sweet dill pickles

1 tablespoon of pickle juice

3 green onions, diced

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper

Combine cream cheese and sour cream and stir to combine. Add chopped pickles, pickle juice, green onion, dill, garlic powder and salt and pepper to the cream mixture. Stir to combine. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate for 2 hours. Serve with veggies, pita chips and crackers.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving.

