The Vineyard Mom shares three recipes perfect for eating light in the new year

Chicken, Kale and Artichoke Bake

2 bunches of kale, chopped with stem removed

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1.5 lbs. Boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

1 yellow onion finely chopped

2 tbsp of flour

1/2 cup whole milk

1 1/4 cup chicken stock

1 12 ounce jar of quartered artichoke hearts, drained and rinsed

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

3 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp Panko bread crumbs

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook kale until it is tender. This will take 2-3 minutes. Drain well to make sure all the moisture is out.

Heat 2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet on high heat. Cut chicken into 1/2 inch

pieces. Salt and pepper chicken.

Add chicken to the skillet and let it cook until it is browned. Transfer chicken with a slotted

spoon to a bowl.

Add 1 more tbsp to the skillet and add the onion. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the onions. Cook the flour and onions together for another minute.

Slowly pour in milk and then chicken stock while constantly whisking. Simmer for 2 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Add kale and quartered artichoke hearts to the skillet. Stir and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Add chicken, red pepper flakes and 2 tbsp of Parmesan cheese. Stir to combine.

Preheat the broiler to high.

Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer chicken mixture to the baking dish.

Top with 1 tbsp of Parmesan cheese and 2 tbsp of Panko bread crumbs.

Broil 2-3 minutes or until the top is browned.

Oven fried Panko and Parmesan Zucchini

2 large egg whites

2 medium sized zucchini sliced into 1/3 inch rounds

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

Nonstick cooking spray

Optional: Marinara or pesto for dipping

Spray the baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the broiler to high.

Whisk 2 egg whites together in a small bowl until combined.

Combine panko bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, basil, oregano, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl.

Add zucchini rounds to the bowl with the egg whites coating both sides. Then place the coated zucchini into the bread crumb mixture pressing to coat both sides of the zucchini with mixture.

Do this in batches.

Place zucchini onto the baking sheet and spray the top of the zucchini with the nonstick cooking spray.

Broil 2-3 minutes and then flip the zucchini and broil another 2-3 minutes. Keep your eye on it so they don't burn!

Optional: Serve with marinara or pesto as a dipping sauce.

Chopped Salad

1 bag of chopped romaine lettuce

1/2 red onion, sliced thinly

1 pint cherry tomatoes, rinsed

1 can of drained chickpeas

4-6 ounces of pearl mozzarella or dice a ball of mozzarella into 1/2 inch pieces

4 ounces of pepperoni, chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

2 ribs of celery rinsed and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Optional: 5-6 pepperoncini

Dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

Mix dressing ingredients together in a small bowl with a whisk or shake in a mason jar.

In a large bowl, add chopped romaine lettuce, red onion slices, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, mozzarella, pepperoni and celery. Season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle some of the dressing over the salad and mix the salad well. Add more dressing if

needed.

Optional: Top salad with the pepperoncini.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.