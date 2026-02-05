The Vineyard Mom shares Valentine's recipes for dinner and dessert

If you're planning a cozy dinner at home for Valentine's Day, The Vineyard Mom has you covered with these recipes for the main course and dessert.

Couscous Paella with Shrimp

Serves 2

½ medium onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 red pepper, cut into ½ inch dice

1 yellow pepper, cut into ½ inch dice

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/4 -1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 cup frozen or fresh peas

1 ½ lbs large shrimp, shelled, deveined with tails on

1 cup of water

1 ¾ cup veggie or chicken stock

1 10- ounce box of couscous

½ cup black or green olives sliced

Chopped parsley for garnish

Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large 8-10 quart pot or saute pan. Add onions and peppers and saute until tender. This will take 6-8 minutes. Add garlic and saute one more minute.

Add salt, black pepper, thyme, red pepper flakes and turmeric. Cook together for 1 minute.

Add water, broth, peas and shrimp. Cover and simmer for 2 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in couscous. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, take the cover off and add olives and parsley. Serve.

Easy Chocolate Truffles



12 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate chips

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Coatings: chopped toasted nuts, shredded coconut and red sprinkles

Fill a small pot with 2 inches of water and bring it to a boil. Reduce heat to low so the water is at a simmer.

Place a bowl on top of the pot making sure it doesn't touch the water. Add the chocolate chips and heavy cream. Stir frequently until the chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth and glossy.

Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour the glass bowl with the ganache into a loaf pan or small baking dish.

Chill for at least an hour or until firm.

Line a plate with wax paper or parchment paper. Scoop 1-2 teaspoons portion size on your hands and roll between the palms of your hands to create a ball. You may want to use latex gloves to roll the ganache. Return to the fridge for a half an hour to firm up.

Roll truffles in desired coatings. Keep refrigerated until you're ready to serve.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG.