The Vinyard Mom is helping you plan Easter Dinner

Leslie Dabney is known as The Vinyard Mom, and has a published cookbook, Take Me to the Vineyard.

Leslie lives in Northern California wine country, and helps foodies pair their meal with delicious wines.

She joined us from her home with two recipes that are perfect for Easter dinner.

Pork Tenderloin

Serves 6

2 pork tenderloins that are 1 - 1/14 lb. each

marinade:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 cloves of garlic minced

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper.

Herb Sauce:

1 cup fresh parsley

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

1/4 cup fresh chives

1/4 fresh tarragon leaves

3 green onions

3 cloves of garlic

1/4 tsp. each of salt and pepper

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Marinade:

Whisk marinade ingredients in a bowl to combine. Put both pork tenderloins into a gallon ziplock bag and pour marinade over the pork. Let the pork marinate in the refrigerator for 2-4 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

After the pork is done marinating, place a dutch oven or oven safe pan on the stove with 2 Tbs. of extra virgin olive oil on high heat.

Pat dry the pork tenderloins with a paper towel.

Once the pan is hot, sear both tenderloins on all sides until brown. About 6 minutes.

Put the pan with the tenderloins into the oven for 20-25 minutes or until the pork internal

temperature is 145 degrees. Take pork loins out of the pan and place on a cutting board. Cover with foil and let the meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Sauce:

Put parsley through vinegar into a food processor of blender. Pulse several times. Put

processor or blender on so it is running and slowly stream in extra virgin olive oil through the top to combine. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if necessary.

Artichoke Salad

4 large artichokes

5 oz. (8 cups) of arugula

1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Dressing:

1 1/2 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbs. red wine vinegar

1 1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard.

1 clove of garlic finely minced

1/4 Tsp. each salt and pepper

Artichokes:

With a sharp knife, cut about an inch of the top of the artichoke. Peel off the outer layer of

leaves until you are left with the light green, thin inner leaves. Trim and peel the stem.

Cut artichoke in half and use a spoon to dig out the fuzzy inner part.

Place each artichoke heart into a bowl of water with the juice of 1 lemon when you're done

cleaning them. The artichokes will brown if you don't have lemon in the water, so don't forget this step.

When all 4 artichokes are cleaned and ready to cook, take them out of the lemon water and put them into large stock pot with a few inches of fresh water and steam for 20-30 minutes or until a pairing knife goes into the heart easily.

Let cool.

Dressing:

In a bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.

Put arugula into a bowl and dress with some of the dressing. Cut cooled halved artichoke

hearts into 2 pieces. In a separate bowl, toss artichoke hearts with some of the dressing. Lay artichoke quarters onto the arugula and top with shaved Parmesan cheese. I use a peeler and a large piece of Parmesan to get shaved pieces.

For more recipes you can follow Leslie on Instagram and TikTok.