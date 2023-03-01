The volunteer cast of "Newsies" can sing and dance like pros!

Disney's Newsies is being put on by Music Theatre West in Logan right now!

The 57-member cast is made up of locals, all volunteers, who can sing and dance like the pros!

They were selected from a group of more than 200 people who auditioned.

The cast has volunteered over 150 hours of rehearsal time, not to mention hours and hours of memorizing their lines and learning music and choreography.

There is a full, live orchestra as part of the musical.

The production really is a collaboration of multiple theatre businesses and professionals to create something spectacular onstage.

There are nearly 40 foot portals that surround the stage to look like steel beams, and three individual moving set pieces that the actors themselves move around stage to create the city-scape of New York City.

The choreography includes many tumbling and gymnastic tricks.

The costumes have some elements designed and built specifically for this show.

You can see Newsies March 2, 3 and 4, 2023 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan.

For more information please visit: musictheatrewest.org.

