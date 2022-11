Volkswagen's best-seller is a small SUV, the Tiguan. But they've got another small SUV that's a lot like it.

In this Auto Pros segment, Fox 13 Car Critic Brian Champagne took the Taos from Strong Volkswagen out for a test drive.

The Taos is smart, versatile, and always ready to go whenever you are.

You can try one out for yourself by visiting strongvw.com.