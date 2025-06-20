The Waterford Rowing Team brings home medals!

Waterford is one of two youth rowing teams in Utah, and the only scholastic team in the state.

The team consists of about 35 total athletes, split between boys and girls. This spring's team had 26 girls and 8 boys on it.

Coach Daniel Salerno says despite the small size of the program, they've had some incredible success at national and international regattas.

AT the 2025 Head of the Charles Regatta, which is the largest rowing regatta in the world for youth, college, masters and elite events, they brought home medals including:

- 1st in Women's Varsity Quadruple Sculls

- 1st in Women's Junior Varsity Quadruple Sculls

- 6th in Men's Junior Varsity Double Sculls

- 6th in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

- 6th in Men's Varsity Double Sculls

To win from a landlocked state is remarkable.

And at the US Rowing Youth National Championships they came in 2nd in Women's Youth Quadruple Sculls.

The four members of that quad, sophomore Suzy Reardon and seniors Emery Chamberlain, Gillian McLane and Bella Raemisch, joined us in studio.

You can learn more at waterfordschool.org.