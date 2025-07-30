The Wattsmart Battery Program functions as a virtual power plant

The Wattsmart Battery Program empowers customers to earn incentives by sharing their battery storage with Rocky Mountain Power's control center, which orchestrates automated, intelligent demand-response events to boost grid reliability and efficiency—all while keeping the experience seamless and beneficial for participants.

After one year, participants earn $15 per kW per month in bill credits, rewarding continued support and usage.

When the control center predicts or detects a grid disturbance—like high demand, voltage fluctuations, or frequency deviations—the system automatically dispatches brief (typically 5-minute) triggers to draw small amounts of energy from participating batteries.

By identifying strain ahead of time, the control center initiates these dispatches proactively, reducing or preventing major events before they escalate.

The aggregated effect of hundreds or thousands of home batteries dispatching simultaneously significantly eases peak demand—without any disruption to customer energy use or noticeable change in battery levels

The program functions as a virtual power plant: the control center aggregates distributed assets into a single, reliable grid resource—providing frequency regulation, reserve power, congestion relief, and peak-load management

Rocky Mountain Power's control center uses state-of-the-art Distributed Battery Grid Management Systems (DBGMS) to continuously monitor grid flows and frequency across the network.

The system is designed so customers never notice these brief usage events—there's no direct impact on household battery availability.

Batteries routinely power homes at peak demand, reducing grid stress and lowering system-wide electricity costs.

By leveraging distributed storage, the control center enhances grid security and resilience—especially critical during high-demand periods.

Qualified systems include Sonnen, SolarEdge, Fortress, and Torus. Customers should contact a certified installer and can visit wattsmart.com to learn more.