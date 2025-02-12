"The Wedding Party" will make its premiere at the Zions Indie Film Fest

"The Wedding Party" is a filmed-in-Utah RomCom that will premiere at the Zions Indie Film Fest on February 26, 2025 at the SCERA Center for the Arts.

But that is just the beginning of its festival run. It will be shown at film festivals throughout the rest of 2025.

The movie plot is described as "a surprise engagement leads to four soon-to-be step-siblings on a 1,400 mile roadtrip to set aside their differences and become a blended family.

This is the first feature film by District 22 Studios, but they are well established in other video production like commercials, concerts and conferences plus they also work with actors and social media influencers to help them get clips for their reels.

You can learn more at district22studios.com.

