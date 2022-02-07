The WGU Academy/ Suazo Business Center is working to better reach and support underserved students

The WGU Academy has a new partnership with Suazo Business Center that will provide Utahns from Hispanic/ Latino and other underserved communities with college-readiness education scholarships.

The program will allow 20 students to earn transferrable college credits while also completing skills that build confidence, resiliency and self-guided study habits needed to succeed in higher education.

The students began classes at WGU Academy on February 1, and the program typically takes two to three months to complete.

After completion of the WGU Academy courses, the students will automatically be admitted to Western Governors University to continue their path toward a college degree. They will be eligible for scholarships to attend WGU.

WGU Academy and Suazo will collaborate on qualitative research to help assess the effectiveness of the initiative and look for ways to improve and scale it as the partnership develops.

For more information please visit: suazocenter.org.