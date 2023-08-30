The whole family will have a fun time camping in this toy hauler! Jenny went to Parris RV and talked to owner Brett Parris about the ATC Trailers Game Changer 3619.

You will enjoy having your own privacy with the front private bedroom which has a residential queen bed with storage, USB power outlets on either side of the bed, and decorative reading lamps.

The 19' 6" garage not only has 5,000 lb. tie down rings in the floor, but also a Happijac bed, a sofa sleeper, and a dinette with benches all of which are comfortable sleeping spots. Prepare your best meals with the flush mount three burner cooktop with oven, store leftovers in the 12V refrigerator, and clean up with the farmhouse single bowl stainless steel sink.

After a fun day of trail riding, you can clean up in the full bathroom with the one piece fiberglass shower with Extend-A-Shower and curtain, plus there is a full length mirror on the door.

If you're looking for a garage area that fits full-size vehicles, converts into a living area, offers a comfortable family space, and the furniture folds up and away then you need one of these ATC Trailers Game Changer toy haulers!

These economical units have high-quality "bones" with a six-sided fully welded aluminum box with no fasteners, composite wall panels, and composite flooring to create a no wood superstructure that won't rot or break down over time.

The silver exterior and Mill finish trim will turn heads down the highway. Torsion axles create a smoother ride, the solid, one piece aluminum roof protects you rain or shine, and the sturdy, low-angle ramp has non-slip tread to make it safer loading and unloading your toys.

They are also easy to clean, simply hose them out and you're all set. Come find the right one that fits your families needs today!

Parris RV has four locations:

• 4360 South State, Murray

• 5545 South State, Murray

• 425 East 920 North, Payson

• 5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

