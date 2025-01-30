The Winter Fancy Food Show gives consumers a sneak peek at what may be in stores this year

Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor Dawn McCarthy just attended the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas and gives us a sneak peek into what might be hitting grocery stores in 2025.

Seoul to Table has a "Tornado Potato" that you can put in your air fryer and top with your favorite sauce.

Tari Hot Sauce go on everything from pizza to chicken.

K Girls Kitchen makes cakes that ship right to your home.

Caipuffs just launched a new product at the show: Caulitos.

Enjoy candy has everything from traditional Hawaiian macadamia chocolates to candy leis.

If you have questions about anything featured, email dawn@dawnscorner.com.

And, you can find more information at dawnscorner.com.