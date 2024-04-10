The WOSBC gives entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their talents and products

The Woman-Owned Small Business Collective (WOSBC) is celebrating their third anniversary in April and you're invited!

"Girl Power Market" at the anniversary extravaganza will be filled with live music, dance performances, a live painting demo and a popup featuring products from women-owned businesses.

Admission is FREE, and the first 20 people who spend $50 or more will receive an exclusive "Thank You" gift from WOSBC.

Over the past three years the WOSBC Boutique and Art Gallery has engaged with the community and has become a place for women to support each other as business owners and artists, as well as a place to showcase their talents and products around the world.

The mission is clear: to uplift, inspire and empower women entrepreneurs.

The event will be from 11am to 6pm on April 20, 2024 at 136 S. Rio Grande Street at The Gateway.

You can learn more at wosbcollective.com.