Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The world premiere of Compassion Spreads Like Wildfire is in Utah

Compassion Spreads Like Wildfire
This movie is premiering at the Utah Film Festival this weekend.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 15:33:30-04

Compassion Spreads Like Wildfire is the story of Vicki Minor, the creator of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

She started the Foundation after seeing the sacrifices firefighters make firsthand.

She was working a wildfire on Storm King Mountain in Colorado in 1994 when 14 firefighters died in the fire.

Now her Foundation provides emergency support to the families of injured and fallen wildfire fighters.

Compassion Spreads Like Wildfire will be shown at the Utah Film Festival on Saturday, September 3 at 7pm.

The real Vicki Minor will also be at the screening.

You can get your tickets here, and for more information please visit: compassionspreadslikewildfiremovie.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere