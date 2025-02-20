Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The world premiere of "The Big Quiet" is happening in Salt Lake City

"The Big Quiet"
This entire play is set in the San Diego apartment of two Sister Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Posted

PYGmalion Theatre Company will continue its 2024/2025 season with the world premiere of "The Big Quiet" by Morag Shepherd, directed by Tamara Howell, from February 21 to March 8, 2025 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts in Salt Lake City.

The entire show takes place in the San Diego apartment of two sister missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Set in 2005, it features Juls Marino as Sister Garcia and Lily HIlden as Sister Roberts. We talked with Juls about the show that delves into issues of faith, friendship and inner conflict.

She says former missionaries, roommates and even family members can relate to the challenges the characters face.

There's a talkback scheduled for the play on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

You can learn more and get tickets at pygmalionproductions.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere