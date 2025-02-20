The world premiere of "The Big Quiet" is happening in Salt Lake City

PYGmalion Theatre Company will continue its 2024/2025 season with the world premiere of "The Big Quiet" by Morag Shepherd, directed by Tamara Howell, from February 21 to March 8, 2025 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts in Salt Lake City.

The entire show takes place in the San Diego apartment of two sister missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Set in 2005, it features Juls Marino as Sister Garcia and Lily HIlden as Sister Roberts. We talked with Juls about the show that delves into issues of faith, friendship and inner conflict.

She says former missionaries, roommates and even family members can relate to the challenges the characters face.

There's a talkback scheduled for the play on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

You can learn more and get tickets at pygmalionproductions.org.