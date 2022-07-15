The world was rockin' during this week in history

During this week in history, the benefit concert Live Aid was held simultaneously at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Wembley Stadium in London England.

The concert on July 13, 1985 was watched by about 1.5 billion people around the world.

It was a fundraiser for famine relief in Ethiopia, and ended up raising millions of dollars.

The lineup featured more than 75 of the most popular musical groups of the time including Queen, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Madonna, Sting, The Beach Boys, Tom Petty, U2, and many more.

