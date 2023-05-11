The World's Best Two-Wheel Racers are Converging on Salt Lake City

The world's best two-wheel racers converge on Rice-Eccles Stadium for the non-stop action season finale race on May 13, 2023.

That means a new Supercross World Champion will be crowned in Salt Lake City.

Utah, "the State of Sport," has developed into a fitting destination for the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as it has become home to many elite, world-class sporting events. Athletes and fans alike have become accustomed to the offtrack, outdoor activities the state has to offer.

Gates open and the practice and qualifying races start at 1pm on Saturday. FanFast goes from 1pm-7pm. Opening Ceremonies will begin at 7:30pm and the racing starts at 8:00pm.

Tickets and FanFest Passes are available for purchase online and for more information please visit supercrosslive.com and follow the action on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.