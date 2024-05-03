The world's largest energy healing conference is coming to Utah

You may have heard about energy healing, but what exactly is it?

Tammy Anderson Ward, founder of Hope Haven Events, stopped by ahead of the Energy Healing Conference to tell us about some of the modalities she enjoys.

Energy Medicine, at its foundation, focuses on the energy fields of the body that organize and control the growth and repair of cells, tissue, and organs.

Tammy says there are a lot of things you can do to help balance and boost your energies, including the following techniques:



Reiki

Qi Gong

Taping or Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT)

Yoga

Sound Healing

Breathwork

Tammy says there are researchers, scientists and physicists coming to teach.

People can experience different demonstrations, experiences and activities.

The Energy Healing Conference is June 28-29, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo center.

You can sign up at energyhealingconference.com/annualsummer24.