The world's top bull riders are coming to Utah to ride the fiercest bucking bulls on the planet

The Professional Bull Rider's (PBR) Unleash The Beast (UTB) features the world's top bull riders going head-to-head against the fiercest bucking bulls on the planet.

And you can be in the audience in Salt Lake City in 2024!

We talked with Kyler Oliver, a Professional Bull Rider who grew up in Roy, Utah and will be one of the riders here.

Kyler says he always wanted to be a rodeo cowboy and started riding bulls as a young teen.

He says in this sport there are two athletes, the bull rider, and the animals.

Speaking of the bulls, PBR has the highest standards of care for its animal athletes. Their care and treatment is a top priority and the organization has a no tolerance policy for any mistreatment of them.

Unleash The Beast will be at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, February 9 & Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Get your tickets now at PBR.com.

