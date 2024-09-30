"The Yowlers are monstrously moody and constantly crabby."

Utah-based author Stacy Lynn Carroll has written several young adult and adult novels, but "The Yowlers" is her picture book debut — and it's illustrated by her cousin!

As a mother of five, Stacy wanted to create a story for her young children, to teach them the power of kindness. She says, "Even the smallest acts of kindness can have a big impact."

"The Yowlers" is very timely in today's world of anger and divisiveness. It's a humorous reminder that kindness can be catching.

Stacy loves to share her passion for reading with other children. She visits classrooms and does assemblies, talking to the kids about the importance of persistence, never giving up, and turning your weaknesses into strengths.

That's exactly what she did as a child. When Stacy was in second grade, she moved to Utah.

She says she was almost completely illiterate and far behind her classmates. But her teacher worked extra hard with Stacy, on her on time, and instilled a passion for reading and writing that propelled her towards her career as an author.

She recently connected with that teacher, Mrs. Steele, on social media so she could thank her!

Stacy firmly believes that women can achieve their dreams while being a parent.

You can find more on her website, stacylynncarroll.com.

