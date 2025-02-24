The Zions Indie Film Fest begins Monday, February 24

The Zions Indie Film Fest runs February 24-March 1, 2025 at the SCERA Center in Orem, Utah.

Michelle Moore, Owner & Co-Director, joined us with why this festival is for more than film makers.

She says the 2025 lineup features documentaries, short films, videos, and short screenplays from almost every genre, so there really is something for everyone.

Michelle and Marshall Moore say they're thrilled that so many filmmakers have chosen to include Zions Indie Film Fest in their festival runs.

Michelle says opening night is a full-scale celebration.

"The first night is truly unparalleled," Michelle said. "It features key industry figures, a Q&A session with the director and cast, remarks from Marshall and myself, and an array of surprises.”

Ticket information and the full schedule of more than 150 feature and short films are available at zionsindiefilmfest.com.