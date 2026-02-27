The Zions Indie Film Fest is wrapping up after a successful 25th Anniversary season

For a quarter of a century, the Zions Indie Film Fest (ZIFF) has welcomed filmmakers from around the globe, providing a home for independent cinema, meaningful storytelling, and community connection.

The 25th Anniversary fest is wrapping up after Saturday after featuring premiers, filmmaker Q&As, panels, workshops and special events.

We talked with two of the actors who are also directors and participated in this year's festival, Louis Boayke and Camrey Bagley.

They each directed a film and starred in each other's films. Louis directed "Spin the Bottle" and Camrey directed the re-telling of "Sense & Sensibility".

They each had more than one film in this year's festival and say it's electric watching their movies with an audience.

You can learn more at zionsindiefilmfest.com.

