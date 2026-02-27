Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The Zions Indie Film Fest is wrapping up after a successful 25th Anniversary season

Zions Indie Film Fest
We talk to two of the star and directors at the Zions Indie Film Fest.
Zions Indie Film Fest
Posted

For a quarter of a century, the Zions Indie Film Fest (ZIFF) has welcomed filmmakers from around the globe, providing a home for independent cinema, meaningful storytelling, and community connection.

The 25th Anniversary fest is wrapping up after Saturday after featuring premiers, filmmaker Q&As, panels, workshops and special events.

We talked with two of the actors who are also directors and participated in this year's festival, Louis Boayke and Camrey Bagley.

They each directed a film and starred in each other's films. Louis directed "Spin the Bottle" and Camrey directed the re-telling of "Sense & Sensibility".

They each had more than one film in this year's festival and say it's electric watching their movies with an audience.

You can learn more at zionsindiefilmfest.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE