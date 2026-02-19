The Zions Indie Film Fest (ZIFF) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the historic SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, Utah.

For a quarter of a century, ZIFF has welcomed filmmakers from around the globe, providing a home for independent cinema, meaningful storytelling, and community connection.

The festival runs February 23–28, 2026 featuring premieres, filmmaker Q&As, panels, workshops, and special events — all designed not only for filmmakers, but for movie lovers and families who want to experience powerful stories on the big screen.

Opening Night kicks off with the premiere of Rob Diamond's heartfelt drama, Gabriella.

We talked with Rob Diamond, who directed Gabriella as well as one of the stars, Scarlett Diamond.

They say the film is about a little girl who is given the miraculous power to heal and act in God's name after a near death experience.

You can see Gabriella on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 6:30p mat the Clark Grand Theatre. After the showing there will be a Q&A session.

You can learn more at ZionsIndieFilmFest.com.