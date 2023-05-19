Watch Now
There are 60 acres of new wetlands across the Great Salt Lake

Great Salt Lake Wetlands Expands
The Nature Academy has been working to create wetlands near the Great Salt Lake and it's complete.
Posted at 1:37 PM, May 19, 2023
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Utah just completed about 60 acres of new wetlands.

TheGreat Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve expands into Layton to clean stormwater and preserve life on the Great Salt Lake.

TNC in Utah's Director of Stewardship, Chris Brown, says this was a huge endeavor that's been in the works for years.

The Shorelands, created by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), consists of 4,400 acres of wetlands and uplands along the eastern edge of The Great Salt Lake.

The new infrastructure will capture stormwater from the Freeport Drain which will flow into the preserve to filter and clean the water.

TNC also installed a trash collection area which is prevent trash like plastic bottles from entering the preserve, then the wetland plants will clean sediment and contaminants from the water.

The new wetlands will enhance habitat for wildlife and more than 250 species of birds.

