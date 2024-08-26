There are a lot of benefits of companionship with dogs

August is National Dog Month and National Dog Day is August 26. So, we invited a dog trainer from the new PetSuites in Herriman to join us with more information about the benefits of having a dog.

Alexis Jaime says 44 percent of households in the U.S. have dogs. Having a dog encourages m ore physical activity and can help lower cortisol and blood pressure levels.

There are many emotional benefits as well. You'll never feel alone when your furry friend is with you. And, they can help you be more social too.

If you'd like to spoil your pet for National Dog Day — take them outside to play! Or, bring them to PetsSuites for playtime!

Dogs thrive on stimulation, and that's why PetSuites provides puzzles, nuffle mats, agility, sports and more.

PetSuites is one-stop care for dogs and cats. Their trusted Pet Pros deliver memorable boarding, daycare, grooming and training experiences with attentive, personalized service to meet the unique needs of each pet.

They offer premium amenities including spacious, private luxury suites, secure indoor and outdoor play yards and safe state-of-the-art play structures.

Right now there's a special $99 promo for unlimited daycare for your first 30 days.

PetSuites also offers daycare for your pets!

And the Herriman location offers personalized training options including puppy kindergarten, good manners training, private sessions and drop-off stay and study programs.

You can learn more at herriman.petsuitesofamerica.com.