There are a lot of family-friendly activities going on in Utah this week

The third annual Utah Valley STEM Fest is happening on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at The Orchard at University Place. There will be all kinds of fun, hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and math. Click here for more information.

Experience performances from cultures around the globe at the 22nd Multi-Cultural Ethnic Dance Festival. This is happening on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Click here for more information.

The Washington City Arts Council is inviting young artists ages 8 to 12 to join the "Creative Youth Studio" on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Kids will be able to take part in hands-on activities like sculpting, watercolors and paper pictures. Click here for more information.

Get ready to brighten the streets of Ogden with the Chalk Fest! This is on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and the theme of this year's festival is Color Splash. Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Click here for more information.

The Utah Lake Festival is also on Saturday, May 31, 2025. This has something for everyone including a cardboard boat race, sailboat regatta, educational booths, sailboat rides and live music. Click here for more information.

Kick off summer on Saturday, May 31, 2025 with Clearfield City at a glow-i-the-dark party on the Center Street Bridge! There will be mini golf, carnival games, a black light dance area and glow-in-the-dark airbrush tattoos. Click here for more information.

Eagle Mountain's Pony Express Days are going on now through Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Cory Wride Memorial Park. This annual summer festival features all kinds of events and fun for the whole family. Click here for more information.

Don't miss out on the cutest time of the year at Curiosity Farms! Baby Animal Month only goes through Saturday, May, 31, 2025 at Thanksgiving Point. You can meet baby animals like lambs, goats, chicks and more. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 every single week!